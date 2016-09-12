Catch 22
Downtown Retail Space Looking for Tenant
Catch 22, a former bar and restaurant located at 770 N.Milwaukee St., closed in December of last year. Now the owners of the building,Bell Super, LLC, are looking to fill the two-story, 8,000 square foot space.Bell Super is hoping for a n.. more
Sep 12, 2016 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Downtown Dining Week Offers Eight Days of Bargains
Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Get Out of Jail Free
The U.S. Supreme Court invented all those dreaded legal technicalities and loopholes—hated by conservatives... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Gilda’s Going Places: This year, the fourth annual Gilda’s Club “Wine, Women & Purses” event celebrated the club's new Gilda’s on the Go with a fun-filled evening at Hotel Metro. The organization is now taking its free cancer more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE