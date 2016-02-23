Cate Blanchett
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Carol
In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.29.15
In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara portray a lesbian couple in 1950s New York, a period when such a relationship was not only illegal, but deemed aberrant. more
Dec 29, 2015 10:02 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Music from Truth
Dec 22, 2015 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Truth
Based on Mary Mapes’ memoir, Truth and Duty, Truth tells the story of the Killian documents from her side. Robert Redford gives a solid supporting performance as Rather, but the star, Cate Blanchett, is marvelous as the hard-driving reporte... more
Oct 27, 2015 9:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Charming ‘Cinderella’
Kenneth Branagh directs a charming film adaptation of Cinderella. more
Mar 18, 2015 6:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Cinderella
Certain signs bode ill for the remake of Disney’s classic Cinderella: Start with the entire cast’s overly stylized elocution, and move on to actress Lily James who may as well be Robin Wright’s reincarnation from The Princess Bride. more
Mar 11, 2015 8:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 23
Judi Dench is magnificent as a scowling secondary school teacher, cynical about her delinquent students and dim colleagues, and envious of the magnetic new art teacher (Cate Blanchett). They become friends, but friendship turns to intrusive... more
Jun 23, 2014 5:43 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Oscar Predictions
Reality will be inescapable at this year’sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are “based on a truestory.” It’s a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y.. more
Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ten Favorite Films of 2013
I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Blue Jasmine
Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more
Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Local Filmmaker Plays in Trees
Local filmmaker Sean Kafer is having a good year. After traveling down the Mississippi River on a raft he made with friends last year to film his thesis, he’s been hard at work ever since—well, in the film world that is. His film Kids in Tr... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff
Discovering the Classics
One of the daunting problems for casual or novice fans of classical music comes down to the embarrassment of variety. Simply put: how to chose from the hundreds of recordings of Beethoven’s 3rd, assuming you don’t want to own them all? more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books