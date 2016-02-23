RSS

Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM Film

In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM Film Reviews

In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara portray a lesbian couple in 1950s New York, a period when such a relationship was not only illegal, but deemed aberrant. more

Dec 29, 2015 10:02 PM Film Clips

Dec 22, 2015 4:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Based on Mary Mapes’ memoir, Truth and Duty, Truth tells the story of the Killian documents from her side. Robert Redford gives a solid supporting performance as Rather, but the star, Cate Blanchett, is marvelous as the hard-driving reporte... more

Oct 27, 2015 9:12 PM Film Reviews

Kenneth Branagh directs a charming film adaptation of Cinderella. more

Mar 18, 2015 6:00 AM Film Reviews

Certain signs bode ill for the remake of Disney’s classic Cinderella: Start with the entire cast’s overly stylized elocution, and move on to actress Lily James who may as well be Robin Wright’s reincarnation from The Princess Bride. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:00 PM Film Clips

Judi Dench is magnificent as a scowling secondary school teacher, cynical about her delinquent students and dim colleagues, and envious of the magnetic new art teacher (Cate Blanchett). They become friends, but friendship turns to intrusive... more

Jun 23, 2014 5:43 PM Home Movies

 Reality will be inescapable at this year’sAcademy Awards. Six of the nine Best Picture nominees are “based on a truestory.” It’s a curious turn, given that so many top moneymakers are fantasiesdrawn from comic books or y.. more

Feb 24, 2014 11:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

I don’t call my picks of the year the “best,” but I do play favorites. To any critic compiling a “best-of” list, I demand: define “best.” Most can’t define anything at all, including their criteria for choosing the year’s top movie... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:14 AM Film Reviews

Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more

Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM Film Reviews

Local filmmaker Sean Kafer is having a good year. After traveling down the Mississippi River on a raft he made with friends last year to film his thesis, he’s been hard at work ever since—well, in the film world that is. His film Kids in Tr... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

One of the daunting problems for casual or novice fans of classical music comes down to the embarrassment of variety. Simply put: how to chose from the hundreds of recordings of Beethoven’s 3rd, assuming you don’t want to own them all? more

Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

