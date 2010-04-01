Catesby
Holes In Racine
The first couple weeks of this month are a bit dry for theatre openings. I’m looking forward to the Boulevard’s new show tonight. Last night's opening for It’s Your Mother was sold-out, which sounds quite promising. And then tomorrow night there’s.. more
Apr 1, 2010 11:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Adebisi Partners with Mz Stylez for 80's Babies Mixtape
Mar 19, 2010 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Theatre Gigante’s THREE OTHER SISTERS
I wish I would've had the presence of mind to do the theatre preview on Theatre Gigante's show rather than the Skylight's this week. There are a couple of reasons for this . . . the most selfish probably being that I'd like to have had the opp.. more
Mar 12, 2010 4:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The T.A.M.I. Show
A few years later, the Rolling Stones would be called the world‚s greatest rock’n’roll band. But on the day in 1964 when a concert movie called The T.A.M.I. Show was shot, the Stones were upstaged by the act that preceded them. James Brown’s ferv.. more
Mar 5, 2010 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Radio Milwaukee Announces Award Winners
Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announced this afternoon the winners of its annual Milwaukee Music Awards. Unlike last year, when the burgeoning soul revival band Kings Go Forth dominated the awards, winning five categories, this year's awards were much more.. more
Feb 25, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
WISTAX Watch: Debunking Wisconsin’s Tax Hell Myth
The folks at One Wisconsin Now have done it this time. They’ve just launched WISTAX Watch, a new site cataloguing the ways the supposedly neutral think tank Wisconsin Taxpayer Alliance props up conservative, anti-tax policies and legislatorsy.. more
Feb 11, 2010 9:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World
The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World,” culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubo,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
