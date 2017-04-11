Catey Ott Dance Collective
Mentoring Hope for Young Artists
Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more
Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
'Imagery and Words in Motion' & 'Caught': Dance Happenings
Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
New York City Ballet Top Ballerina to Teach Master Classes at Milwaukee Ballet
Photo Courtesy Kent G Becker, Flickr CCLake Arts Project, Inc., in collaboration with MilwaukeeBallet School & Academy, will welcome Ashley Bouder, top principal dancerwith the New York City Ballet to Milwaukee on March 13. Bouder will teach .. more
Mar 9, 2016 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
My Heart in My Hometown
Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life. more
Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Catey Ott Thompson Spring Arts Guide
DANCE HAPPENING: MKE Follies
MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM John Schneider Dance
Music, Comedy, Variety from Dance Revolution Milwaukee
Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more
Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Catey Ott’s Graceful Homecoming
In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more
Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM John Schneider Classical Music
'LIVING IT UP (and dOWN)' in New York and Milwaukee
“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more
Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Juniper Tar
