RSS

Catey Ott Dance Collective

otcjennyandkarl.jpg.jpe

Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more

Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

dancepreview.jpg.jpe

Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM Dance

ashleybouder.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Kent G Becker, Flickr CCLake Arts Project, Inc., in collaboration with MilwaukeeBallet School & Academy, will welcome Ashley Bouder, top principal dancerwith the New York City Ballet to Milwaukee on March 13. Bouder will teach .. more

Mar 9, 2016 7:33 PM Around MKE

Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Spring Arts Guide

MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM Dance

a+egateway_mkefollies.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more

Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM A&E Feature

In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more

Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more

Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM Classical Music

There’s no shortage of folk and roots bands paying tribute to a bygone era of American music; rarer are the groups that build on and truly advance America’s roots-music tradition. Among the handful doing so locally is Juniper Tar, a five-pi... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES