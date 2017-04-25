RSS

Catey Ott Thompson

A team of faculty and students at Marquette University presents a free, multi-disciplinary work, Hearken to my Voice: Iron. Fire. Breath., celebrating Joan of Arc and her namesake chapel on campus, April 28-30. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Where the best in Milwaukee arts and entertainment goes for a drink. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:16 PM Fall Drinks Guide

Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Spring Arts Guide

The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more

May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Theater

Milwaukee choreographers team up with non-dance artists to create experimental performances in Art to Art, the worthy centerpiece of the annual Danceworks more

Jul 25, 2014 1:34 AM Classical Music

“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more

Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM Classical Music

Art to Art is Danceworks’ inter-arts performance laboratory. Seasoned and emerging choreographers who want to test ideas in collaboration with artists from other more

Jul 31, 2013 12:03 AM Classical Music

