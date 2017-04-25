Catey Ott Thompson
Arts Converge at Marquette University’s Joan of Arc Chapel
A team of faculty and students at Marquette University presents a free, multi-disciplinary work, Hearken to my Voice: Iron. Fire. Breath., celebrating Joan of Arc and her namesake chapel on campus, April 28-30. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:36 PM Joe Micholic A&E Feature 1 Comments
Where They Drink
Where the best in Milwaukee arts and entertainment goes for a drink. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:16 PM John Schneider Fall Drinks Guide
My Heart in My Hometown
Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life. more
Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Catey Ott Thompson Spring Arts Guide
Delightful Variety with MKE Follies
The latest installment of MKE Follies, a series produced by Dance Revolution MKE, proved a joyful success. The evening’s variety was stimulating, and each new act created a shift in the atmosphere of the room. more
May 26, 2015 9:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Danceworks’ Annual ‘Art to Art’
Milwaukee choreographers team up with non-dance artists to create experimental performances in Art to Art, the worthy centerpiece of the annual Danceworks more
Jul 25, 2014 1:34 AM John Schneider Classical Music
'LIVING IT UP (and dOWN)' in New York and Milwaukee
“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more
Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Lab
Art to Art is Danceworks’ inter-arts performance laboratory. Seasoned and emerging choreographers who want to test ideas in collaboration with artists from other more
Jul 31, 2013 12:03 AM John Schneider Classical Music
