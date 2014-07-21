RSS

Catfish

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Located inside a former church, Stella J’s Soul Food (7434 W. Capitol Drive) has been transformed into a roomy space accented with arched colored brick, the kind of setting one may at first mistake for the sort of Greek family eatery. Amid ... more

Jul 21, 2014 5:38 PM Dining Preview

diningout.jpg.jpe

The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more

May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

2013-05-13_03-16-24.jpg.jpe

At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty more

May 13, 2013 3:18 AM Dining Preview

dining_laconoa.jpg.jpe

At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more

Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Dining Preview

