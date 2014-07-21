Catfish
Stellar Soul Food on Capitol
Located inside a former church, Stella J’s Soul Food (7434 W. Capitol Drive) has been transformed into a roomy space accented with arched colored brick, the kind of setting one may at first mistake for the sort of Greek family eatery. Amid ... more
Jul 21, 2014 5:38 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Port Washington's Restaurant with a View
The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more
May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Southern Style Sweetness
At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty more
May 13, 2013 3:18 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview