RSS

Cathedral Center

mhvi.jpg.jpe

With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Off the Cuff

'I was excited about being a part of a grassroots organization and I was particularly excited about working with women and families' says Donna Rongholt-Migan, executive director of The Cathedral Center, 845 N Van Buren St. The collaborativ... more

Dec 20, 2013 12:39 AM Off the Cuff

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more

Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Expresso

milwaukee_police_department.jpg.jpe

Since initiating its Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) in 2010, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has helped more than 30 homeless individuals transition into permanent or temporary housing through ongoing partnerships with community more

Feb 5, 2013 11:48 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage18103.jpe

Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES