Cathedral Center
No Veteran Left Behind
With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Ending Homelessness One Life At A Time
'I was excited about being a part of a grassroots organization and I was particularly excited about working with women and families' says Donna Rongholt-Migan, executive director of The Cathedral Center, 845 N Van Buren St. The collaborativ... more
Dec 20, 2013 12:39 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: More GOP Resistance to Walker’s Agenda
Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more
Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Reaching the Homeless
Since initiating its Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) in 2010, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has helped more than 30 homeless individuals transition into permanent or temporary housing through ongoing partnerships with community more
Feb 5, 2013 11:48 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: The Republicans' Ongoing War on Women
Not content to demean women and diminish their rights through Congress or on the presidential campaign trail, Republicans in Wisconsin decided to continue that party's war on women during the waning days of the state's legislative session..... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments