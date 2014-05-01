RSS

The Cathedral Church Of All Saints

Join Ensemble Musical Offering for a pre-concert presentation (7 p.m.) titled “The Sons of Bach” before its final performance of the season celebrating Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714-1788), J.S. Bach’s second son and distinguished proto... more

May 1, 2014 6:22 PM Classical Music

Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more

Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM Around MKE

Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM Classical Music

The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more

Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Classical Music

While the lives of Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) and Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) were not closely intertwined, they did intersect in more than just a casual manner. Of immediate interest is the upcoming more

May 6, 2013 5:00 PM Classical Music

The Voyage of the Maori To New Zealand was written in Esperanto by Brendon H. Clark, a noted New Zealand proponent of the attempt to formulate and popularize an international language. As translated by UW-Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2013 1:25 PM Classical Music

