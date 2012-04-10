RSS

Cathedral Of All Saints

Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's “Coffee Cantata.” The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

For its next concert, Early Music Now will present “The Dawn of Joy: Medieval Creativity,” an imaginative and expressive journey into the music of 14th-century Italy as preserved on manuscript. Performing these mostly lively pieces will be... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

