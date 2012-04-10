Cathedral Of All Saints
Ensemble Musical Offering's 'Coffee' Break
Milwaukee's masters of early music, Ensemble Musical Offering, have found a link between the Baroque era and our city's popular Alterra Coffee Roasters in the form of J.S. Bach's “Coffee Cantata.” The Prospect Alterra (2211 N. P more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Early Music Now Visits 14th-Century Italy
Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music Now's Joy of 'Medieval Creativity'
For its next concert, Early Music Now will present “The Dawn of Joy: Medieval Creativity,” an imaginative and expressive journey into the music of 14th-century Italy as preserved on manuscript. Performing these mostly lively pieces will be... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music