Here's Milwaukee's 2017 Jazz in the Park Schedule
One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and .. more
Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Genesis Renji, El-Shareef, Zed Kenzo, Nate Brady, Von Alexander, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Discover New Bars and Spirits During Milwaukee Cocktail Week
Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more
Sep 23, 2016 3:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bastille Days Celebrates 35 Years
Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E Feature
Here's the 2016 Jazz in the Park Schedule
Mar 14, 2016 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 27 - Sept. 3
Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience @ Bastille Days
Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee’s Bastille Days. more
Jul 13, 2015 7:20 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
You Better Work!
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader unsure about how to deal with an incompetent coworker and plugs exciting events including the July 9 opening of These Shining Lives at Next Act Theatre, Proud Theater Milwaukee’s July 10-11 run of the n... more
Jul 7, 2015 11:43 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee's 2015 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide
Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more
May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Jazz in the Park Reveals its 2015 Lineup
Mar 9, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 4-10
Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more
Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more
Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 24-30
RIverwest 24, Jurassic 5, Natalie Merchant and more! more
Jul 23, 2014 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 17-23
Jack White, Festa Italiana, Port Fish Day and more! more
Jul 16, 2014 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Let Me Tickle Your Yankee Doodle
Raise your flag, light someone’s sparkler and pop your rocket all over this city! It’s July Fourth in Milwaukee and that means it’s time to party! Whether you spend the holiday over a stars-and-stripes barbecue or you head Downtown to paint... more
Jul 2, 2014 2:41 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
This Week in Milwaukee: June 12-18
Jeff Tweedy, Waka Flocka Flame, Polish Fest and more! more
Jun 10, 2014 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Saturdays Are For Health at the East Side Market
Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more
Jun 4, 2014 6:50 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: June 5-11
Elvis Costello, Cher, Tony Bennett and more! more
Jun 4, 2014 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Here's the 2014 Jazz in the Park Schedule
Cathedral Square Park's popular Jazz in the Park concert series will return for another year of wine sipping, picnic baskets and performances that may or may not include actual jazz this summer. This year's lineup features a number of returning he.. more
Mar 31, 2014 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews