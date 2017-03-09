RSS

Cathedral Square Park

One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and .. more

Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM On Music 1 Comments

genesis.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM On Music

1240431_213530818815643_1145175939_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more

Sep 23, 2016 3:05 PM Brew City Booze

a+egateway_bastiledays_b.jpg.jpe

Dreamed of seeing the Eiffel Tower? Hankering for a handcrafted beignet or crêpe? Want to watch waiters and waitresses race while balancing full wine glasses on a tray? Then look no further than Milwaukee, home to one of the nation’s larges... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:25 PM A&E Feature

charles walker band.jpg.jpe

Charles Walker Band

Mar 14, 2016 7:30 PM On Music

twim_jurassicpark.jpg.jpe

Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

michael weintrob image 1.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Michael Weintrob

Zydeco master Terrance Simien kept a smile on his face as he brought his Zydeco Experience to Milwaukee’s Bastille Days. more

Jul 13, 2015 7:20 AM Concert Reviews

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader unsure about how to deal with an incompetent coworker and plugs exciting events including the July 9 opening of These Shining Lives at Next Act Theatre, Proud Theater Milwaukee’s July 10-11 run of the n... more

Jul 7, 2015 11:43 PM Hear Me Out

aroundmilwaukee_summerfestivalguide2015.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shepherd Express Staff

Start marking your calendars: Milwaukee’s summerfestival season is nearly upon us and it goes by fast. During the peak of summer,the city offers more outdoor events than even the most ardent festival-goer cankeep up with, so be sure to take not.. more

May 12, 2015 4:30 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

onmusic_jazzinthepark.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Jazz in the Park

Mar 9, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

sylvanesso.jpg.jpe

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

journey.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more

Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM This Week in Milwaukee

rw24.jpg.jpe

RIverwest 24, Jurassic 5, Natalie Merchant and more! more

Jul 23, 2014 4:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jw.jpg.jpe

Jack White, Festa Italiana, Port Fish Day and more! more

Jul 16, 2014 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

Raise your flag, light someone’s sparkler and pop your rocket all over this city! It’s July Fourth in Milwaukee and that means it’s time to party! Whether you spend the holiday over a stars-and-stripes barbecue or you head Downtown to paint... more

Jul 2, 2014 2:41 AM Hear Me Out

jefftweedy.jpg.jpe

Jeff Tweedy, Waka Flocka Flame, Polish Fest and more! more

Jun 10, 2014 10:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

east town market.jpg.jpe

www.facebook.com/EastTownMarket

Saturday mornings in Milwaukee offer a bounty of options forentertainment and events. This year, you’ll be able to combine your shoppingtrip, workout and meal with some free music thrown in. The East Town Market inCathedral Square Park is exp.. more

Jun 4, 2014 6:50 PM Around MKE

elvis.jpg.jpe

Elvis Costello, Cher, Tony Bennett and more! more

Jun 4, 2014 5:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

dumpstaphunk pic.jpg.jpe

Cathedral Square Park's popular Jazz in the Park concert series will return for another year of wine sipping, picnic baskets and performances that may or may not include actual jazz this summer. This year's lineup features a number of returning he.. more

Mar 31, 2014 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

big lebowski.jpg.jpe

Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM Film Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES