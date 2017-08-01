Cathedral Of St. John The Evangelist
A Lifetime in Music
Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
‘Sacred or Profane?’
In its upcoming concert titled “Sacred or Profane?” Early Music Now has put together a fascinating program that places very secular songs side by side with their Christianized versions. To accomplish this, they’re hosting the 12-member, ... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:06 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Present Music’s Inspiring Thanksgiving Concert
Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more
Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
CLASSICAL HAPPENING: Present Music
Present Music offers its yearly Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a free pre-concert talk by composer Christopher Cerrone at Colectivo prospect Café on Thursday, Nov. 19. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:47 PM John Jahn Classical Music
A Baroque 'Messiah'
Some years Messiah has felt like an annual obligation, but not this time around. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra 2013 edition lived up to expectations of being a major holiday event. The performance I heard on Thursday evening at the Cathe... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:17 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Giving Thanks with Present Music and Friends
The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more
Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music Sings Out for Thanksgiving
Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
MSO’s Christmas Classic
For millions of people around the world, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel, has been encountered regularly from childhood on. I count myself among them. It’s one of the reliably recurring things against more
Dec 20, 2012 4:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music