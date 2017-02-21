Catherine Keener
Film Clips 2.23
Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
A Mad Tea Party at the Brumder
Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more
Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 29
As Eva, Julia Louis-Dreyfus displays her comedic talent, but James Gandolfini is the surprise as Albert, an amiable bear of a man with a sense of humor and a vulnerable heart. The charming if rambling, chatty story captures the uncertain fi... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:48 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Mar. 21
This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more
Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Italian Holiday
To watch A Summer in Genoa (2008) is to understand why Colin Firth was ideally cast in his Oscar-winning role as George VI in The King's Speech. He plays Joe, a British expatriate professor in Chicago whose wife (Hope Davis) is killed in a car .. more
Mar 27, 2011 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
My Name is Cyrus
When the socially maladroit John (John C. Reilly) meets Molly (Marisa Tomei) while peeing in the bushes at a party he was reluctant to attend, sparks erupt between the lonely adults. Gradually, John becomes aware that Molly has a secret—there is.. more
Dec 17, 2010 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Please Give
Touring the apartment of a recently deceased woman, Kate (Catherine Keener) acts noncommittal about the paintings on the walls, the mid-century modern furniture and the objects on the shelves. The dead woman’s son is bumbling and in a hurry... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa (8/22)
Prog-Metal, Power-House, Dream Theater joins forces with the outstanding musicianship and legendary songs of Zappa Plays Zappa. Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa will perform at the River,Promotions more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Cherry Orchard
You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concessions for dr,Today more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee