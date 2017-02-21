RSS

Catherine Keener

getoutfilm.jpg.jpe

Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Film Clips

curtains_hattermadness.jpg.jpe

Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more

Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

As Eva, Julia Louis-Dreyfus displays her comedic talent, but James Gandolfini is the surprise as Albert, an amiable bear of a man with a sense of humor and a vulnerable heart. The charming if rambling, chatty story captures the uncertain fi... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:48 PM Home Movies

This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more

Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Film Clips

To watch A Summer in Genoa (2008) is to understand why Colin Firth was ideally cast in his Oscar-winning role as George VI in The King's Speech. He plays Joe, a British expatriate professor in Chicago whose wife (Hope Davis) is killed in a car .. more

Mar 27, 2011 12:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

When the socially maladroit John (John C. Reilly) meets Molly (Marisa Tomei) while peeing in the bushes at a party he was reluctant to attend, sparks erupt between the lonely adults. Gradually, John becomes aware that Molly has a secret—there is.. more

Dec 17, 2010 2:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11170.jpe

Touring the apartment of a recently deceased woman, Kate (Catherine Keener) acts noncommittal about the paintings on the walls, the mid-century modern furniture and the objects on the shelves. The dead woman’s son is bumbling and in a hurry... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Prog-Metal, Power-House, Dream Theater joins forces with the outstanding musicianship and legendary songs of Zappa Plays Zappa. Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa will perform at the River,Promotions more

Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage6180.jpe

You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concessions for dr,Today more

Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES