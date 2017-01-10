RSS

Catholic Church

paul_ryan_01-75935329682333a1544d5b7119f136edd9b8a6f8-s51.jpg.jpe

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

pope.jpg.jpe

Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more

Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM News Features

church.jpg.jpe

In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more

Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Taking Liberties

2008-11-2016__ro__za__singuratate.jpg.jpe

A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more

Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Expresso

priest pic.jpg.jpe

You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more

Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Taking Liberties

bookprev_merrymem.jpg.jpe

Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion. This enlightening memoir more

Apr 12, 2013 12:55 AM Books

rep.-paul-ryan-460x307.jpg.jpe

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Expresso

blogimage19624.jpe

The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more

Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

blogimage19187.jpe

Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage17836.jpe

It's been obvious for some time now that Republicans have no use for people of hues darker than pink... more

Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES