Catholic Church
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Pope Francis Understands Economics Better than Most Politicians
Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more
Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM Heidi Moore News Features
Shattering an Unholy Alliance
In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more
Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Let Child Victims Sue
A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more
Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bearing False Witness
You’d think lawyers suing a major religion that proclaims itself to be the guiding authority on moral behavior in every aspect of life would have the easiest job in the more
Jul 10, 2013 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
A Funny Contemplation
Humor and religion may not seem synonymous, especially these days, but theologian Daniel Maguire merges the two in his funny and contemplative new book A Merry Memoir of Sex, Death, and Religion. This enlightening memoir more
Apr 12, 2013 12:55 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Dangerous Abortion Answer
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan didn’t make any major gaffes in last week’s debate. But that doesn’t mean that he’s ready to be a heartbeat away from the presidency... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Tammy vs. Tommy for Wisconsin Senate Seat
The most amazing outcome of the Republican Party state primary for the U.S. Senate wasn't that Tommy Thompson... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Health Care Decision Is Huge Win for Women
Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Men Bearing Stone Tablets
It's been obvious for some time now that Republicans have no use for people of hues darker than pink... more
Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments