Cathy Stepp

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more

Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM News Features 4 Comments

When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more

May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more

Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Taking Liberties

After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more

Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Taking Liberties

Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more

Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Daily Dose

When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

Run it like a business. Improve customer service. Fast turnaround times. Those are the guiding concepts in a draft plan to reorganize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) into a “charter agency... more

Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 6 Comments

