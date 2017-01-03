Cathy Stepp
The Flat Earth Department of Natural Resources
Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Who Will Pay to Replace Milwaukee’s Lead Pipes?
Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more
Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Wisconsin Departments of Polluter Protection
When corporate polluters no longer have to worry about being prosecuted for destroying the environment to boost their profits, can we truly believe they will voluntarily stop pollution out of the goodness of their hearts? more
May 24, 2016 1:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Dark, Scary DNR
Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more
Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Dodging a Bullet
After all the grim news we’ve had to endure at the end of the year, isn’t it great to live in a state where we don’t have to go very far at all to retreat into natural beauty and spiritual solitude? more
Dec 30, 2012 8:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Q&A with Senator-Elect John Lehman of Racine
Democrat John Lehman of Racine is in an unusual position. He beat Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard in the June 5 recall by 834 votes (out of more than 72,000 cast) but his entrance into the state Senate is on hold, pending a Wanggaard-requested recou.. more
Jun 20, 2012 7:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Wisconsin's New DNR
Run it like a business. Improve customer service. Fast turnaround times. Those are the guiding concepts in a draft plan to reorganize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) into a “charter agency... more
Jun 15, 2011 12:00 AM Brian McCombie Around MKE 6 Comments
John Grogan
John Grogan struck paper gold with his man-and-his-dog memoir Marley & Me, which spawned a hit movie and more merchandise than would seem tasteful given the dog’s passing (do kids reading Marley-brand children’s books know they’re,Today more
Oct 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee