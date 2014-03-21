Catie O’Donnell
Up Close with Mozart and Salieri
The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more
Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Loving The Prison of the Unseen
There’s something really primal about the metaphor of a prison onstage. There’s a long list of shows that I’ve loved that have been prisoner dramas…Next Act’s Coyote On A Fence in ’05. In Tandem’s Two Rooms in ’06. Pink Banana’s production of So.. more
Jan 21, 2012 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jazz in the Park w/ The Jazz Orgy
The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to traditionalism. Claiming that if they played Miles Davis and John Coltrane all night it would put their audience to sleep, The Jazz Orgy plays a variety of funk, Latin, Cajun or whateve... more
Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments