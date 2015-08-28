Cats
Bootsie In the Sky
Sometimeswe drive because we need to escape something. Sometimes we drive because weneed to find something. Meaning, answers, a sign. Sometimes we drive – just todrive.Fridaythe 14th of this month was just one of those nights. My faithful co.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:40 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Acro-Cats Are In Town
Thisweekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trainscats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of likewatching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and thereare just... more
Oct 29, 2014 3:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Executive Director Takes the Bull by the Horns
As executive director of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, Karen Sparapani has her work cut out for her. MADACC takes in roughly 13,000 animals a year (more than any other control facility in Wisconsin more
Jun 17, 2013 5:57 PM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff
News of the Weird
It is common knowledge that American corporations avoid taxes by running U.S. profits through offshore "tax havens" like the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A May BusinessWeek investigation traced the specific steps that the pharmaceutical comp... more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Pawn Stars 2
The Las Vegas pawnshop run by three generations of Harrisons is nothing like a scene from David Mamet. The setting of the History Channel series “Pawn Stars” is the Macy’s of resale with neatly lined shelves and well-lit display cases. Sometimes .. more
Aug 6, 2010 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Carte Blanche's NOT NOW DARLING
The second in Carte Blanche Studios' Summer of Farces is Not Now, Darling--another by Ray Cooney. While it feels like a bit of a slow mover, the ensemble brings enough fun to the stage to make Cooney's 1967 comedy entertaining throughout.The st.. more
Aug 5, 2010 9:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Snowdance Is Open For Submissions
It's expected to reach a high of 82 degrees the day this gets posted. It's been a very, very hot summer. It's been humid. The Over Our Head Players are looking ahead to far colder days as they open their doors for script submissions in this comi.. more
Aug 4, 2010 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks Endorses Ron Johnson
So Dick Armey’s FreedomWorks has found a “champion of freedom” in Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson. FreedomWorks PAC will support the Johnson campaign by leading numerous Get Out The Vote (GOTV) efforts, including direct mailings.. more
Jul 30, 2010 6:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Secret in Their Eyes
The Secret in Their Eyes opens with a memory in blurry gray hues of a couple parting from each other at a train station long ago. The Oscar-winning Best Foreign Language Film easily moves between then and now, the reflections of a strugglin... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Canceled: A Bad Week for Milwaukee Punk Fans
It's been a bad week for Milwaukee punk fans: Two of the week's most exciting punk shows were canceled. The Baltimore art-punk group Double Dagger, which channels all the fury of Les Savy Fav and Fugazi with just half the instruments—no g.. more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Prince wins! I win! A great night!
If you didn't join the Ladies... liveblog tonight, you missed a good time - not the least of which is that I WON BIATCHES! Don't think I won't gloat about that for awhile! Congrats to Prince Fielder and thank you so much for the Untuckem! more
Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Bright Week for Milwaukee Music
It's the type of conundrum I like to see: Two tempting concerts in one night. Tonight, two killer acts, college-rock icon Morrissey and younger up-and-comers Los Campesinos!, headline conflicting concerts at 8 p.m., at the Rave and the Turner Hall.. more
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cats
One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much ,Today in ... more
Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cats
One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much ,Today in ... more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cat vs. CATS
CATSan Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the poetry of T.S Eliot that has been hugely successful. In its nearly three decades on the road and on Broadway, the musical has sold countless tickets and probably millions of dollars’ worth of merc.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cats
One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much ,Today in ... more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cats
One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much ,Today in ... more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Appaloosa
%uFFFD%uFFFD The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horseme Appaloosa ,Film more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reviving Ancient Greek Verse
Shortly after the Battle of Salamis, in which Persia lost thousands of men an The Persians ,Theater more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
September Madness
%uFFFD As the bank crisis spreads and George W. Bush continues to push for a bailout it seems fitting that we in the sports world could turn this into a bracket. ,Sports more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel More Sports