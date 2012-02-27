Cave Singers
Destroyer To Play the Turner Hall Ballroom in June
<p>Destroyer will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, June 13, the venue announced this afternoon. Over the last 15 years, Destroyer\'s Dan Bejar (the band\'s visionary and sole constant) has continually reinvented himself in an effort.. more
Feb 27, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Cave Singers
But they generally tend to find their way back tothe front porch. And while lead singer Pete Quirk’s guttural whine seems mostlyobsessed with nature, trees, sun and such, it’s the “Summer Light” ceding tothe coming gloom and ,CD Re more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
It's official
It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager. Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Cave Singers w/ Wooden Robot
Asmany critics noted upon the release of Seattle band The Cave Singers’ debu , ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews
The Cave Singers
Featuring former Pretty Girls Make Graves guitarist Derek Fudesco, Seattle trio The Cave Invitation Songs ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30
How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee