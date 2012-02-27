RSS

Cave Singers

blogimage7979.jpe

<p>Destroyer will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, June 13, the venue announced this afternoon. Over the last 15 years, Destroyer\'s Dan Bejar (the band\'s visionary and sole constant) has continually reinvented himself in an effort.. more

Feb 27, 2012 7:15 PM On Music

blogimage7979.jpe

But they generally tend to find their way back tothe front porch. And while lead singer Pete Quirk’s guttural whine seems mostlyobsessed with nature, trees, sun and such, it’s the “Summer Light” ceding tothe coming gloom and ,CD Re more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager.   Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more

Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1930.jpe

  Asmany critics noted upon the release of Seattle band The Cave Singers’ debu , ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage1894.jpe

Featuring former Pretty Girls Make Graves guitarist Derek Fudesco, Seattle trio The Cave Invitation Songs ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1863.jpe

How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES