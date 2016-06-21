The Cavewives
The Cavewives Embrace Classic-Rock Tradition in an Indie World
The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Cavewives Dole Out Irony-Free Blues Epics on "Be The Dog"
There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The C.. more
Jan 6, 2015 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
