The Cavewives

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo by Rachel Buth

The Cavewives’ debut album is proudly indebted to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Beach Boys and Pink Floyd. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:35 PM Music Feature

There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The C.. more

Jan 6, 2015 10:00 PM On Music

A Milwaukee composer who has earned a reputation for his moody contributions to underground films, John McLaughlin’s latest project is a bluesy, vaudevillian band. John McLaughlin and The Rogues recreate the eerie spirit of early black more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

