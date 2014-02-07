Cbd Oil
Breakthrough on Cannabis Oil Bill
Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more
Feb 7, 2014
Medical Marijuana Helps Sick Kids—But Not in Wisconsin
Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more
Feb 5, 2014
