The Photojournalism of Del Hall (Louisiana State University Press), by Richard Campanella
Del Hall recorded history being made in the 1960s and ’70s. As Tulane University’s Richard Campanella recounts in The Photojournalism of Del Hall, the photographer-camera man was on hand for the emergence of the civil rights movement in his... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
Craig Ferguson on Life after ‘The Late Late Show’
Craig Ferguson explains why he was ready to leave “The Late Late Show,” and how he’s settling in on his new “Celebrity Name Game.” more
May 26, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 3 Comments
One Down, More Goals to Go
Sunday saw the Observers focused on Fox's early NFL telecast, but not the same game. When Frank later called Artie from Long Island, only one of them could report a pleasant experience. more
Dec 19, 2012 4:23 PM Frank Clines More Sports
CBS Considers John Mayer Variety Show
From the Bad Ideas Department: Giving the least likable man in music his own television show. Time reports that it's close to a done deal. Let's hope that it fares about as well as Rosie O'Donnell's variety show. more
Jan 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Girl in the Frame
In Tandem Theatre continues its Midwest premiere of The Girl in the Frame tonight at the The Girl in the Frame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments