Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more

Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more

May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Brew Crew Confidential

A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more

Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Brew Crew Confidential

In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Local foods and craft beers are among the themes of ParkSide 23, which opened in Brookfield in November. The meats come from Wisconsin producers and the beer list focuses on micros. A 10,000-square-foot kitchen garden is in the works so tha... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Set in a brothel in Ireland in the mid-20th-century, Brendan Behan’s The Hostage is an interesting choice for holiday counterprogramming. The ample ensemble at Carte Blanche Studios delivers a ragtag group of Irish nationalists desperately ... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

In September of 1971, Pappas retired the first 26 Padres he faced. The 27th batter walked and co,Sports more

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 3 Comments

