Cc Sabathia
Where Are They Now?: The 2008 Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Team
Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more
Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Jimmy Nelson Is Putting Together An All-Time Brewers Season
This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Eric Thames’s April Ranks Among the Greatest Single Month Performances in Brewers History
One month into the baseball season, the hot start of Brewers’first baseman Eric Thames has been one of the sport’s biggest stories. With thepossible exceptions of Paul Molitor’s 1987 hitting streak and CC Sabathia’sdominant final months of.. more
May 1, 2017 6:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The 2017 Brewers All-Time Bobblehead Lineup
A few weeks ago, the Brewers announced their 2017give-away schedule. Even in the midst of a rebuild, the Brewerscontinue to be among the top teams in baseball in terms of their ballparkfreebies, both in their creativity and gen.. more
Nov 30, 2016 4:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
For Two Brief Shining Moments...
In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Milt Pappas
In September of 1971, Pappas retired the first 26 Padres he faced. The 27th batter walked and co,Sports more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 3 Comments