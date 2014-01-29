Ccap
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
CCAP’s Criminal Records Are the Official State Blacklist
As someone who’s spent a career in journalism, I know exactly what my position should be on access to public records about criminal and civil violations of the law. Public records are public more
Dec 4, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
American Euros Has Created the Year's Most Insane Thanksgiving Sandwich
American Euros, the East Side fast-food hut that's never met a topping it couldn't throw onto a sandwich, has created the year's most over-the-top Thanksgiving sandwich. Dubbed the "Danksgiving Day," the restaurant's holiday concoction is an avala.. more
Nov 21, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Reining in CCAP
Hero of the Week La’Ketta Caldwell Many individuals andgroups took part in l Shepherd ,Expresso more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments