Ccw
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Guns in the Parks? Plus Beer?
Jun 14, 2011 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Concealed Carry Bill Being Fast-Tracked
Distracted by the budget negotiations? Don't be. State Republicans are working hard to introduce bills while they're still in the majority. One bill being drafted at the momentâ€”.. more
May 4, 2011 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Museum of Wisconsin Art Showcases McCormick, Printmakers
Two noteworthy exhibitions presenting memorable artists from all over the state open at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) on July 1. The MWA's intimate One From Wisconsin gallery features exceptional artists working in an array of mediums.... more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
From Mozart to Radiohead at Anderson & Roe Concert
Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe first met each other as freshmen at Juilliard, both ev Reimagine ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music 2 Comments