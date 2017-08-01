Cdc
New Strides in the Fight Against AIDS
Taken daily and combined with condom use and basic safe sex practices, a new HIV prevention medicine, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), has proven to be more than 90% effective in preventing transmission of HIV through sexual activity. more
Aug 1, 2017 3:14 PM John Schneider News Features
EarthTalk
Is there a link between the recent spread of mosquito-borne diseases around the world and environmental pollution? more
Jul 9, 2013 11:18 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Married Life
As the unhappy husband in Married Life, Harry (Chris Cooper) is banality curdled at the edges. He’s a successful executive in 1940s New York whose life begins to unbutton when he falls out of love with his wife of many years, Pat (Patricia Clarks.. more
Mar 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Downer Avenue Project’s Details Fill In
Residents still seem largely opposedto the giant new development that will be constructed What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso