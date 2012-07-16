RSS
Space and Time 'Within a Stone's Throw'
Cecelia Condit is a professor of film and media at UW-Milwaukee who sees her artistic practice akin to being a storyteller. The pieces in her exhibition at the Madison Museum of... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Cecelia Condit Retrospective @ Inova
“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more
Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
