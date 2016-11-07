Cecil B. Demille
Communists in the Movie Industry?
Hollywoodwas on trial during the McCarthy era, accused by Congress and the FBI ofharboring Communists bent on using the cinema to convey subversive messages tothe American public. One of the most infamous incidents during th.. more
Nov 7, 2016 5:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Cecil B. DeMille's 'Empire of Dreams'
Cecil B. DeMille gave us the Ten Commandments by grace of Charlton Heston's descent from Sinai. He parted the Red Sea for us, as graphically pictured on the dust jacket of Scott Eyman's carefully detailed new biography, Empire of Dreams (Si... more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Steve Spice Books
Minus the Bear w/ Tim Kasher
With their twisty, tangled guitars and number-crunching chord changes, Minus the Bear sounds increasingly disconnected from a greater indie-rock scene that now prefers cute-overload pop or tranquilized, NPR-friendly troubadours, but that’s more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee