RSS

Cedar Block

twim_gladysknight_byderekblanks.jpg.jpe

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage17697.jpe

Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Most of Mel Brooks’ most beloved movies were released not so long ago in a lavish nine-disc Blu-ray box set, complete with hardcover book. Brooks fans on modest budgets will be happy to learn that several of those films have been issued as indiv.. more

Jun 27, 2010 4:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5519.jpe

"Regardless of sex, color of skin, occupation or wealth, we are all the same when we get to bare bones," says artist Antonio Martorell. Humanity displayed in its bare bones deftly describes Martorell's work, on vi,Art more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES