Cedar Burg
Cedarburg Art Museum to Host Gebhardt & Macejkovic Opening Reception
Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two newexhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and GailMacejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m. “In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-prov.. more
Sep 1, 2016 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wisconsin Bike Festival Rolls into Cedarburg This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Sangudo, Flickr CCThis weekend bicycle lovers will get the chance to celebratein Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Park for the Wisconsin Bike Festival, going on fromJuly 29-31.The two-day festival’s activities include the 2nd annual.. more
Jul 28, 2016 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
From Records to Restaurants, Thiensville has it All
Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more
Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Richie Hawtin @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Alongside its rougher-edged cousin Chicago house, Detroit techno has irrevocably altered the very DNA of popular music, all without ever completely surrendering its underground credibility. By sparking the worldwide rave phenomenon (and by ... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Café Corazon’s Weekday Lunch
After opening in Riverwest late last year, Café Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.) has become a highly popular destination. The tiny café tends to fill up, especially on weekends. Weekday lunches have been added Wednesday through Friday, and it&r... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee