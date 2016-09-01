Cedar Burg

RSS

Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two newexhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and GailMacejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m. “In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-prov.. more

Sep 1, 2016 4:58 PM Around MKE

Photo Courtesy Sangudo, Flickr CCThis weekend bicycle lovers will get the chance to celebratein Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Park for the Wisconsin Bike Festival, going on fromJuly 29-31.The two-day festival’s activities include the 2nd annual.. more

Jul 28, 2016 9:31 PM Around MKE

Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is  a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more

Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Off the Beaten Path

Alongside its rougher-edged cousin Chicago house, Detroit techno has irrevocably altered the very DNA of popular music, all without ever completely surrendering its underground credibility. By sparking the worldwide rave phenomenon (and by ... more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

After opening in Riverwest late last year, Café Corazon (3129 N. Bremen St.) has become a highly popular destination. The tiny café tends to fill up, especially on weekends. Weekday lunches have been added Wednesday through Friday, and it&r... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more

Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

