Cedar Chest Letters

 There's a kind of romantic notion of ink on paper . . . kind of a personal connection between  thoughts, ideas and words that has an enduring sanctity. Based on an actual discovery, Racine native Barbara Tylla's The Cedar Chest Letters tells th.. more

Jul 22, 2012 10:28 AM Theater

  The Over Our Head Players are  staging a new comedy by Racine resident Barbara Tylla att he beginning of August. The show is called The Cedar Chest Letters and it will be looking to cast the show in mid-June. Described as "a sweet, poignant.. more

Jun 3, 2012 2:02 AM Theater

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s best chamber music series, began a newseason last Monday in a concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College. It was anear sellout, despite the Packers-Vikings-Favre drama playing out ontelevision. Some Wisconsinites appar... more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

From the Twilight franchise to TV shows like “True Blood” and “The Vampire Diaries” to the planned film remake of “Dark Shadows,” vampires have re-conquered the public’s imagination late this decade. This panel di more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

