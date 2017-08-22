RSS

Cedarburg Cultural Center

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

“Steampunk: Curiosities and Peculiarities,” opens Oct. 13 at the CCC and gathers art in all media from across southeastern Wisconsin. Running concurrently is “Sense of Place: An Exploration of Spaces with Deb Mortl and Friends,” There... more

Oct 11, 2016 4:24 PM Visual Arts

“Spirit of the Place: Early Woodland Mound Builders of Cedarburg,” an art exhibit that ties together anthropology and local prehistory and examines a burial mound built around 480 B.C.E., opens May 21 at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. more

May 17, 2016 3:34 PM Visual Arts

CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more

Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Around MKE

Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more

Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Around MKE

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is turning 30 and marking the occasion with a mess of events on Saturday, Feb. 7, including the third annual “Paint Your Art Out” live painting event, silent auction and exhibition; “A String of Pearls” g... more

Feb 3, 2015 8:06 PM Visual Arts

Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more

Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Tory Folliard Gallery presents acclaimed Milwaukee landscape painter and photographer Tom Uttech’s works inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. The David Barnett Gallery celebrates its 48th ann... more

Dec 2, 2014 9:04 PM Visual Arts

TheCedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 duringtheir annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosaspecials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packerstouchdow.. more

Sep 15, 2014 2:13 PM Around MKE

Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more

Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM Around MKE

You gotta have art. But don’t take it from me. No less than one of the area’s most prolific art spaces, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.), declares as much in the title of their fast-approaching juried exhibition and ... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:05 AM Visual Arts

If you’re looking for a reason to take a road trip to historic Cedarburg, look no further than the Cedarburg Artists Guild’s Annual Juried Exhibit and Sale, on display Aug. 10-Oct. 13 with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 more

Aug 7, 2013 12:59 AM Visual Arts

The Cedarburg Cultural Center’s “Art in the Jazz Age: 2013 Annual Juried Exhibition” features works by Wisconsin artists employing diverse media in their reflections on the intertwined history and artistic disciplines of the 1920s. more

Mar 20, 2013 6:07 PM Visual Arts

Gastronomic Overload: Throughout the weekend, more than 7,000 people poured into the fourth Wine & Dine Wisconsin at the Delta Center. The well-orchestrated event, organized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s more

Nov 14, 2012 3:51 PM Around MKE

The foundation of two-dimensional art would be the line—sinuous, sensuous or straight. In “The Line Unleashed,” a new exhibition at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, this two-dimensional element explodes into monumental installations. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Visual Arts

Existing just on the edge of the hub of the Milwaukee comedy community, Cedarburg's McMann and Tate Productions is easy for those of us in town to accidentally overlook. The Cedarburg Cultural Center resident comedy group has been operating for .. more

Oct 12, 2011 12:03 PM Theater

  Environmentalism is a tricky thing to try to market to anyone. Odd to think that, whether they were followed perfectly or not, the ideals of the indigenous peoples of this continent tended to follow pretty closely with a deep respect for natu.. more

Jun 4, 2011 9:36 PM Theater

 While the candy filled zombie puppets prepare for an evening at the Marian Center on Milwaukee’s south edge, acclaimed local performer John McGivnern will be getting ready to perform a one-man spoken word show in Cedarburg.  The Midwest Emmy .. more

Mar 16, 2011 6:53 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more

Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

