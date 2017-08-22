Cedarburg Cultural Center
'Romano Johnson: The Glitterati' at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Steampunks Invade Cedarburg and Racine
“Steampunk: Curiosities and Peculiarities,” opens Oct. 13 at the CCC and gathers art in all media from across southeastern Wisconsin. Running concurrently is “Sense of Place: An Exploration of Spaces with Deb Mortl and Friends,” There... more
Oct 11, 2016 4:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Searching for the ‘Spirit of the Place’
“Spirit of the Place: Early Woodland Mound Builders of Cedarburg,” an art exhibit that ties together anthropology and local prehistory and examines a burial mound built around 480 B.C.E., opens May 21 at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. more
May 17, 2016 3:34 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews
CoPAs 9th AnnualMidwest Juried Photography ExhibitThe Coalition ofPhotographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographerswhose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support thecreation of photogr.. more
Dec 2, 2015 4:09 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Tours Around Milwaukee
Looking to getbetter acquainted with your city, Milwaukeeans? Here are some tours of general civicinterest and middling admission cost to help you fill your summer hours.If you too wantto marry a lighthouse keeper, you’ll have to look .. more
Jul 5, 2015 5:06 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Cedarburg Cultural Center Turns 30
The Cedarburg Cultural Center is turning 30 and marking the occasion with a mess of events on Saturday, Feb. 7, including the third annual “Paint Your Art Out” live painting event, silent auction and exhibition; “A String of Pearls” g... more
Feb 3, 2015 8:06 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more
Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Tom Uttech at Tory Folliard
Tory Folliard Gallery presents acclaimed Milwaukee landscape painter and photographer Tom Uttech’s works inspired by his travels to the Boundary Waters and Quetico Provincial Park in Canada. The David Barnett Gallery celebrates its 48th ann... more
Dec 2, 2014 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
TheCedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 duringtheir annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosaspecials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packerstouchdow.. more
Sep 15, 2014 2:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more
Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
'You Gotta Have Art'
You gotta have art. But don’t take it from me. No less than one of the area’s most prolific art spaces, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.), declares as much in the title of their fast-approaching juried exhibition and ... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:05 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Outpouring of Art From Ozaukee and Washington Counties
If you’re looking for a reason to take a road trip to historic Cedarburg, look no further than the Cedarburg Artists Guild’s Annual Juried Exhibit and Sale, on display Aug. 10-Oct. 13 with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 more
Aug 7, 2013 12:59 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Reflections on the Roaring Twenties
The Cedarburg Cultural Center’s “Art in the Jazz Age: 2013 Annual Juried Exhibition” features works by Wisconsin artists employing diverse media in their reflections on the intertwined history and artistic disciplines of the 1920s. more
Mar 20, 2013 6:07 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Gastronomic Overload: Throughout the weekend, more than 7,000 people poured into the fourth Wine & Dine Wisconsin at the Delta Center. The well-orchestrated event, organized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s more
Nov 14, 2012 3:51 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
'The Line Unleashed' at Kohler Arts Center
The foundation of two-dimensional art would be the line—sinuous, sensuous or straight. In “The Line Unleashed,” a new exhibition at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, this two-dimensional element explodes into monumental installations. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Kickstarters.com a Discovery for Artist At Winter Gallery Night
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jan 24, 2012 2:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Again: McMann and Tate
Existing just on the edge of the hub of the Milwaukee comedy community, Cedarburg's McMann and Tate Productions is easy for those of us in town to accidentally overlook. The Cedarburg Cultural Center resident comedy group has been operating for .. more
Oct 12, 2011 12:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Environmental Education Staged In Cedarburg
Environmentalism is a tricky thing to try to market to anyone. Odd to think that, whether they were followed perfectly or not, the ideals of the indigenous peoples of this continent tended to follow pretty closely with a deep respect for natu.. more
Jun 4, 2011 9:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
McGivern In Cedarburg on the 19th
While the candy filled zombie puppets prepare for an evening at the Marian Center on Milwaukee’s south edge, acclaimed local performer John McGivnern will be getting ready to perform a one-man spoken word show in Cedarburg. The Midwest Emmy .. more
Mar 16, 2011 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act’s ‘Four Places’ Reveals Complexity of Family
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Four Places, a family drama infused with dark comedy. On a nearly bare set, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich play a brother and sister driving together on their way to pick up their mother for lunch... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater