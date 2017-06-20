Cedarburg
Emma Fish Brings Post-Teenage Angst Back Home
Older music fans today are quick to argue that rock ’n’ roll is dead and that millennials killed it. Even though rock may not dominate the radio airwaves like it did many moons ago, young artis,Local Music more
Jun 20, 2017 1:30 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Destination Ozaukee County
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
Farmstead Restaurant Serves Up Midwest Americana
Reviewed: Farmstead Restaurant in Cedarburg. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:49 AM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
A Little Camping is Better Than None
Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more
Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments
Hidden River Art Festival Steps into Spotlight
Weekends in September often feature harvest festivals that connect great food and family fun with exhibitions of unique fine art... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Southeastern Wisconsin's Summer Art Fairs
Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Voting Begins For the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Radio Milwaukee has <a href=\"http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/radiomilwaukee-music-awards-ballot\">posted the ballot</a> for its fifth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards listener poll, with categories for best song, album, solo artist and band of t.. more
Feb 6, 2012 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cedarburg Celebrates Strawberries
From its modest beginnings a quarter-century ago as an event designed to promote a local winery's strawberry wine, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival has grown into Cedarburg's largest festival, drawing 100,000 visitors annually. The festiva... more
Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Local Music Wrap-Up: Naima Adedapo, Raze, Maritime
Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo survived another round of the singing contest last night, avoiding the bottom three with an unusual reworking of Rihanna's "Umbrella" that delivered some welcome energy in a snoozy, ballad-heavy e.. more
May 10, 2011 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Neil Haven’s Unique, Satisfying ‘Playdaters’
Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stone Temple Pilots w/ Cage the Elephant and Fang Island
At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pavement @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 14
Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more
Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Hub Offers Bubble Tea, Healthy Fare in Cedarburg
Thecultivation of today’s bicycle-commuter generation is showing an upwardtrend by all the restaurants and cafes setting up shop near biketrails. Like Cedarburg’s newest restaurant, The Hu,Eat/Drink more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Wisconsin Vacations
Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Around MKE
Things That Make Me Laugh
This guy's name and mustache_________In the newly remodeled Brewers store in left field you can buy jersey T-Shirts of most anyone on the Brewers roster.You'll notice Gallardo's are going like hot-cakes.But the one player who's sold out?That's rig.. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Valentine’s Treats
Located on WashingtonAvenue, Cedarburg’s main thoroughfare, Amy’s Candy Kitch The Wall Street Journa ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Small-Town Fakes
Cedarburg, Wis., was the perfect place to begin the presidential campaign of Republican Jo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Cedarburg is Cajun Country
Roux Brothers | Photo by Tate Bunker See also ,Dining Out more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 6 Comments
Is It Time for Sensenbrenner to Retire?
Burkee,a Concordia University history professor who lives in Cedarburg, ismaking the cas What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features