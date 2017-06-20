RSS

Cedarburg

Older music fans today are quick to argue that rock ’n’ roll is dead and that millennials killed it. Even though rock may not dominate the radio airwaves like it did many moons ago, young artis,Local Music more

Jun 20, 2017 1:30 PM Local Music

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more

May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Summer Guide

Reviewed: Farmstead Restaurant in Cedarburg. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:49 AM Dining Out

Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more

Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Off the Beaten Path

Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments

Weekends in September often feature harvest festivals that connect great food and family fun with exhibitions of unique fine art... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Visual Arts

Summer in Milwaukee means lakeshore festivals filled with food and music. It also means many chances to experience prestigious fine art fairs within 100 miles of Downtown. The following list is but a small sample of the wide variety... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Radio Milwaukee has <a href=\"http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/radiomilwaukee-music-awards-ballot\">posted the ballot</a> for its fifth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards listener poll, with categories for best song, album, solo artist and band of t.. more

Feb 6, 2012 8:25 PM On Music

From its modest beginnings a quarter-century ago as an event designed to promote a local winery's strawberry wine, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival has grown into Cedarburg's largest festival, drawing 100,000 visitors annually. The festiva... more

Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo survived another round of the singing contest last night, avoiding the bottom three with an unusual reworking of Rihanna's "Umbrella" that delivered some welcome energy in a snoozy, ballad-heavy e.. more

May 10, 2011 3:19 PM On Music

Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pavement, the most influential indie-rock band of the '90s, will perform at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the venue announced on its website today. Ten years after singer Stephen Malkmus shelved the band to pursue a solo career, the grou.. more

Jun 15, 2010 4:02 PM On Music

Thecultivation of today’s bicycle-commuter generation is showing an upwardtrend by all the restaurants and cafes setting up shop near biketrails. Like Cedarburg’s newest restaurant, The Hu,Eat/Drink more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

This guy's name and mustache_________In the newly remodeled Brewers store in left field you can buy jersey T-Shirts of most anyone on the Brewers roster.You'll notice Gallardo's are going like hot-cakes.But the one player who's sold out?That's rig.. more

Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Located on WashingtonAvenue, Cedarburg’s main thoroughfare, Amy’s Candy Kitch The Wall Street Journa ,Eat/Drink more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Cedarburg, Wis., was the perfect place to begin the presidential campaign of Republican Jo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Roux Brothers | Photo by Tate Bunker See also ,Dining Out more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 6 Comments

Burkee,a Concordia University history professor who lives in Cedarburg, ismaking the cas What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

