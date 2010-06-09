Cee-Lo
Cee-Lo Green's Outside-the-Box Mixtape
The title of Cee-Lo Green's new mixtape Stray Bullets is a misnomer, suggesting a return to the paranoid gun play of the singer-rapper's Goodie Mob daysor, for that matter, a return to rap period. Instead, Stray Bullets builds on the soulful throw.. more
Jun 9, 2010 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Because Gnarls Barkley Wasn't Doing It For Me Lately...
Cee-Lo announces a Goodie Mob reunion: Yeah, I'm excited: Can a Dungeon Family reunion be far behind? more
Aug 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow
The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow,” which opened this weekend. A contemporary of Rembrandt va,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Like Father, Like Son
David Norris never knew hisfather, who left home when Norris was 5 months old. Now 22, No Daily Record ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Gnarls Barkley @ The Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard
Limited by his dense, Buddha-esque frame, Cee-Lo isn’t particularly limber, but thatdoesn’t stop him from dancing. In concert with Gnarls Barkley, Cee-Lo fallsback on two moves. The f,Concert Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Gnarls Barkley's Oft-Ignored Dark Side
American society is accustomed to—and quite adept at ignoring—white boys singing of inner pain. Mostly we dismiss their angsty lyrics as hyperbole at best, bad poetry at worst, confident that although a few tortured singers may actually pull the .. more
Mar 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dancing the Seven Veils
Richard Strauss’ Salome is one of the world's great operas, combiningthe last remna Salome ,A&E Feature more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature