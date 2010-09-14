Ceja
Plale’s List of Late Donations: Go Coal!
As first reported by Xoff, it looks like state Sen. Jeff Plale is getting a little help from his deep-pocketed friends in the final days of his re-election campaign. His report of late contributionsmade after the last reporting deadlinesh.. more
Sep 14, 2010 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Plale Takes Money from Global Warming-Denying Koch Company Lobbyist
You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more
Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Long, Slow Death of the Clean Energy Jobs Act
I wasn’t surprised when both houses of the state Legislature refused to take a full vote on the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA). In its original form, it was a sweeping, comprehensive bill that sought to change how Wisconsin “does” our .. more
Apr 23, 2010 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Jeff Plale’s At It Again
Yet again, state Sen. Jeff Plale is proving to be the you-know-what in the punchbowl. According to Wispolitics.com’s Quorum Call (the best real-time coverage of the waning days of the legislative session), the alleged Democrat is throwing a m.. more
Apr 20, 2010 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ouch! Clean Energy Hits a Rough Patch
Apr 16, 2010 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Audiences for the Arts
Bucks game or the opera? Bar crawl or the symphony? TiVo or a play? With endless options for consumers, arts organizations are in fierce competition for your time. To keep ahead, they are reaching out to audiences lik,A&E Feature more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature 6 Comments
Drinking Liberally
Drinking Liberally normally meets on Wednesdays, but for an event as historic as the inauguration of the country’s first African American president (and the farewell to the country’s least popul,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beautiful Loser
For many minutes we see the protagonist of The Wrestler from behind, at angles that won't The Wrestler ,Film more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Musical Box
A Trick of the Tail ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee