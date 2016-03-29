Celebrate
Sexual Assault on Campus
In Ellen Bravo’s new book Again and Again, a college sexual assault comes back to haunt multiple parties 30 years after it occurs, when the perpetrator—now a champion of women’s rights causes—becomes a candidate for political office. more
Mar 29, 2016 3:22 PM Jenni Herrick Books
A Celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors
The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Party by the Slice: Simple Punk Songs, About Pizza
On paper, the concept of Party by the Slice doesn’t seem like it would work: Milwaukee hardcore punk scene veterans get together to extol the virtues of pizza through spastic thrash numbers with titles like “Zombie Food Fight” and &ldquo more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Nature and Redemption
Whencelebrated playwright Eugene O’Neill wrote the humorous Ah, Wilderness! in the Ah, Wilderness! ,Theater more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Vote for the Best Towns in Wisconsin
In January,the Traveling Shepherd invited readers to submit nominations for theirfavorit Shepherd Express ,Traveling Shepherd more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Gary Knowles Art for Art's Sake
Is the Great Lakes Water Compact Doomed?
Last week, Assembly Speaker Mike Huebsch (R-West Salem) and the chair of the Natural Res The Great Lakes Water Wars, ,News Features more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Embracing the Dark Side
EVERYONE WAS WRITIN AMERICAN GANGSTER ,Cover Story more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE