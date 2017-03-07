Celtic
Amelia Romano: New Perspectives
The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Lots O’ Breakfast at McBob’s
McBob’s Pub & Grill (4919 W. North Ave.) serves homemade meals from Celtic cookbooks. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:03 PM John Schneider Short Order
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
The Acclaimed Comedy of the Bible Outdoors
Taken at face value the King James bible is . . . . really difficult to take seriously for all kinds of reasons. the fact that people use it to justify those things that they justify is also kind of silly. So it makes the perfect basis for co.. more
Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Finn MacCools
Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more
Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Numb Nuts: Why I Don't Recommend Desensitizers & Other ‘Enhancers’
My first job out of college was working for anonprofit in Washington, D.C., that focused I recentlyreceived a question via Facebook about whether or not I could recommend alibid ,SEXPress more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Janet Zweig's $1,000 Pedestrian Drama Challenge
As I know all too well from participation in various Insurgent theatre projects including BERZERK!!! and 8½ x 11, it can be remarkably difficult to distill a dramatic narrative into a very concise span of time. Artist Janet Zweig has illicited a c.. more
Aug 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Interview: "Upcycled Art Auction" @ Interior Systems, Inc.
Interior Systems, Inc., now located on the sixth floor of 241 North Broadway, grew into the 'greatest décor and seating company in the world' because owner Lindsey Bovinet imagined his dream. Beginning in 1979 with Bovinet's $5.. more
Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Solas
The Irish-American group Solas is still playing the same sunny, Celtic music they’ve specialized in since their 1994 formation, but these days they’re doing it with a new voice. This summer the ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Authentically Irish
WHY US? WHY MILWAUKEE? HOW DID A CITY KNOWN FOR ITS GERMAN ROOTS BECOME HOST TO THE WORLD& Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance ,Cover Story more
Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Importance of Buying Local
“It was shocking to see that kind of a change so quickly,”Beans & Barley Abominations ,Cover Story more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Over the Rhine
The Miramar Theatre, 8 p.m. Over the Rhine, the long-running husband and wifeduo How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments