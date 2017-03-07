RSS

The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Album Reviews

shortorder_mcbobs_a_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

McBob’s Pub & Grill (4919 W. North Ave.) serves homemade meals from Celtic cookbooks. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:03 PM Short Order

aroundmke_frogwater.jpg.jpe

Frogwater / Via Facebook

Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Around MKE

Aug 20, 2012 11:06 AM Theater

blogimage19363.jpe

Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more

Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage17998.jpe

If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more

Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11361.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

As I know all too well from participation in various Insurgent theatre projects including BERZERK!!! and 8½ x 11, it can be remarkably difficult to distill a dramatic narrative into a very concise span of time. Artist Janet Zweig has illicited a c.. more

Aug 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Apr 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage3999.jpe

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3260.jpe

Aug 14, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage93.jpe

Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage76.jpe

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

