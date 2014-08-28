The Cemetery Club
Cemetery Club at SummerStage
SummerStageof Delafield rolls into the final weeks of summer with Ivan Menchell’s TheCemetery Club. The peaceful outdoor seclusion of Lapham Peak State Parkserves as a pleasant setting for a play about three women who visit the gravesof their .. more
Aug 28, 2014 12:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Cemetery Club in Grafton
Ivan Menchell’s light comedy The Cemetery Club has had some success over the years. It may have managed to avoid the deeper elements of life, death and aging, but the story of three widows has had more than enough appeal to keep productions of i.. more
Mar 17, 2011 9:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Huey Lewis and the News
Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reflecting on the Past
Ferne Caulker, founder and artistic/executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company, pauses bef Reflections ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Classical Music
Me and the Brewers: Back On!
Last week, I was telling people that the Brewers and I were “on abreak” as though we were dating and I needed some time off. The more Italked about it, the more I realized that being a fan of such a rollercoaster team is a lot like being in an .. more
May 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A bit more soapbox
Sorry for another soapbox post, but I received the following comment on the last post and I felt it needed to be addressed:<span style="font-style: italic;">Sorry, but I'll pass on the "rescue" movement. I know people who have gotten tied up in th.. more
Apr 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Cemetery Club
Three Jewish widows meet monthly to visit their husbands graves and enjoy each other&rsqu The Cemetery Club ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lonely Widows Club
Ida,Lucilleand Doris are three women who have so The Cemetery Club ,Theater more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Cemetery Stories
Kopper Bear’sproduction of Three Viewings, a comedy set around a funeral home,clos Three Viewings ,Theater more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments