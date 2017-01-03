RSS

Censorship

takingliberties_walkersjobagency.jpg.jpe

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

news_topcensoredstories.jpg.jpe

Project Censored presents its under-reported stories of the past year that were ignored by the mainstream media. Topping the list was coverage of ocean acidification in independent media outlets, which mainstream media failed to report. Add... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 9 Comments

70881_fond du lac high.jpg.jpe

Because the loudest critics of education don’t really like either teachers or kids very much, those two groups usually receive the most condemnation for the failings of our more

Apr 2, 2014 4:46 PM Taking Liberties

Many of the links in this article are “not safe for work” in that they contain nudity or depictions of sexual acts. They are also awesome and educational. Please do click on them when you’re somewhere that is safe... more

Oct 18, 2012 1:00 PM Sexpress

blogimage17222.jpe

As evidenced by the following examples, traditional media continue to ignore important news stories that affect... more

Dec 27, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES