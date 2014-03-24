Census
Elvis Costello Will Play a Solo Show at the Riverside Theater
Elvis Costello will return to the Riverside Theater in June for a solo show, the venue announced this morning. The legendary songwriter has swung through town quite a few times over the last decade with his touring band The Imposters, but this sum.. more
Mar 24, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Apr 22, 2010 6:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Makes No Census
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Delta Blues: The Life and Times of the Mississippi Masters Who Revolutionized American Music (Norton), by Ted Gioia
This is the definitive text on Delta blues, impeccably researched and written. Ted Gioia shines an equal light on folklorists and artists, historians and critics, until they all cast a single, reco,Books more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books