Center On Budget And Policy Priorities

Why Paul Ryan is Rushing to Repeal Obamacare
Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Raising Medicare Age Won't Save Money But Will Cost Lives
Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more
Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM Joe Conason News Features
Arithmetic For Republicans
If President Obama honestly wants to negotiate an agreement with Republicans before the year-end fiscal deadline, he must be deeply frustrated. And if he doesn't really want to negotiate with them more
Dec 9, 2012 3:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
In the past week it’s become utterly clear that the candidates’ positions on foreign policy and national security may well play a central role alongside the economy in the presidential campaign... more
Sep 19, 2012 1:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
What's in a Name?
When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Ryan Bromances Mitt
It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments