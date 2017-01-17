RSS

Center On Budget And Policy Priorities

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

600.jpg.jpe

Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more

Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM News Features

06cong5-cnd-articlelarge.jpg.jpe

If President Obama honestly wants to negotiate an agreement with Republicans before the year-end fiscal deadline, he must be deeply frustrated. And if he doesn't really want to negotiate with them more

Dec 9, 2012 3:45 PM News Features

pauly.jpg.jpe

In the past week it’s become utterly clear that the candidates’ positions on foreign policy and national security may well play a central role alongside the economy in the presidential campaign... more

Sep 19, 2012 1:21 PM News Features

blogimage18389.jpe

When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage18330.jpe

It was inevitable that after Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan spent five days cozying up to Mitt Romney... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES