It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more

May 31, 2016 3:48 PM News Features 7 Comments

Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Expresso 3 Comments

Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more

Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more

Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more

May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Expresso

State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more

Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Daily Dose

In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more

Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more

Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM News Features

In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more

Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM News Features

The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more

Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM News Features

A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more

Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM News Features

Just weeks after the Republicans had to cancel their taxpayer-funded $500,000 biannual grant to the right-wing political front group United Sportsman of Wisconsin more

Nov 22, 2013 1:52 AM Expresso

In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more

Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Expresso 1 Comments

WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more

Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM News Features

The dangerous agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) was partially rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, when the justices decided that three of four contested portions of an Arizona immigration law were... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

