The Truth about Walker’s ‘Wisconsin Idea’ Finally Revealed
It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more
May 31, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Robin Vos Attempts to Protect Legislators’ Secrets
Through open records requests, the Center for Media and Democracy found that despite his denials Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) continued his quest to shield legislators from the public’s prying eyes and conceal their secrets afte... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed
Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?
The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more
Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Scott Walker Flip-Flops on Campaign Money Transparency
How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more
Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on John Doe Ruling
Last week, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Randa released an unprecedented ruling—literally more
May 14, 2014 1:55 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Leah Vukmir Gives In and Will Turn Over ALEC Emails
State Sen. LeahVukmir (R-Wauwatosa), who’s on the national board of the corporate bill-millALEC, will turn over her ALEC emails to the Center for Media and Democracy. ALEC had beenstamping its emails with a disclaimer, saying that they were c.. more
Mar 28, 2014 5:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Legal Fight Over John Doe 2 Continues With Help from GOP Lawmakers
In recent weeks, the media and public have been focused on the more than 27,000 pages of documents released as part of the first John Doe investigation into the actions of high-level aides more
Mar 19, 2014 1:20 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more
Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: New John Doe 2 Ruling Lacks Common Sense
In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more
Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
ALEC Struggles in the Spotlight
The fallout from the Trayvon Martin shooting death and increased scrutiny from a Wisconsin-based watchdog group have made life difficult for the right-wing legislation-writing more
Dec 11, 2013 3:28 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Masters of Manipulation
A clearer picture is emerging of a well-funded network of right-wing experts and think tanks that promote corporate interests in the media and state legislatures around the country more
Nov 27, 2013 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Another Republican Giveaway to a Controversial Nonprofit
Just weeks after the Republicans had to cancel their taxpayer-funded $500,000 biannual grant to the right-wing political front group United Sportsman of Wisconsin more
Nov 22, 2013 1:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
City Cable Channel Isn’t So Basic
WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more
Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Unconstitutional ALEC-Written Immigration Bill Rebuked
The dangerous agenda of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) was partially rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, when the justices decided that three of four contested portions of an Arizona immigration law were... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
How the Wisconsin Legislature Was Bought
In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
How Corporations Are Controlling Wisconsin Legislators
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), an ultraconservative corporate-sponsored policy group, has been known to legislators for years, but it has just recently come under public scrutiny for the group's creative—and controversial... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
