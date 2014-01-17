RSS
Center To Protect Patient Rights
Issue of the Week: New John Doe 2 Ruling Lacks Common Sense
In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more
Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
