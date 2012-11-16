Center Street
Classical Music Happenings
Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more
Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Phoenix Rising: Riepenhoff Rebuilds Green Gallery
Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Green Gallery East Displays Perseverance
Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more
Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts