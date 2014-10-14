RSS

Central Waters Brewing Co.

central-waters-brewing.jpg.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum's restaurant, Motor, is teaming up with Central Waters Brewing Company for a craft beer dinner. The event, on Oct. 22, will feature food from Motor's executive chef Kirk Wright paired with Central Waters beer and beer co.. more

Oct 14, 2014 9:03 PM Around MKE

burnhearts tap takeover.jpg.jpe

instagram.com/burnhearts

During the ides of Milwaukee Beer Week, Burnhearts Barin Bay View swapped all their taps with nothing but barley pops from CentralWaters Brewing Company Wednesday night. If you’re familiar with this marketing tactic you’dknow that tap takeove.. more

May 2, 2014 5:43 PM Eat/Drink

In an online profile picture, actor Larry Birkett stands with his back to the camera. Beyond him stretches Georges Seurat’s familiar A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The painting has significance beyond its hypnotic comp... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage10246.jpe

The past can easily seem funny when seen from the present. The world just before the proliferation of e-mail, cell phones and Twitter has receded far enough in memory to become the subject of a historical comedy. In Hot Tub Time Machine, Ad... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES