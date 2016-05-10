RSS

Century City

Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more

May 10, 2016 4:19 PM News Features 3 Comments

Five candidates will be on the Feb. 16 primary ballot to represent District 7 on the Milwaukee Common Council. more

Jan 26, 2016 5:05 PM News Features

Temporary public art grounded in neighborhoods is thriving in Milwaukee. Originally part of In-Site’s 2011 “Century City Project,” Faith Purvey’s dynamic installation, “Refoundation,” has stood the test of time. more

Jul 17, 2013 12:05 AM Visual Arts

Founded in 2006 by local artists and community activists, IN:SITE continues to celebrate public art in Milwaukee. The organization presents its second cycle of temporary installations in the Century City neighborhood with the June 25 openin... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

