Century City
Russ Feingold Blasts Outsourcing-Friendly Trade Agreements
Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more
May 10, 2016 4:19 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Five Candidates on the Feb. 16 Ballot to Succeed Alderman Willie Wade
Five candidates will be on the Feb. 16 primary ballot to represent District 7 on the Milwaukee Common Council. more
Jan 26, 2016 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Celebrating the Century City Neighborhood
Temporary public art grounded in neighborhoods is thriving in Milwaukee. Originally part of In-Site’s 2011 “Century City Project,” Faith Purvey’s dynamic installation, “Refoundation,” has stood the test of time. more
Jul 17, 2013 12:05 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
IN:SITE's Public Art Beautifies, Educates Milwaukee
Founded in 2006 by local artists and community activists, IN:SITE continues to celebrate public art in Milwaukee. The organization presents its second cycle of temporary installations in the Century City neighborhood with the June 25 openin... more
Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts