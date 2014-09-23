RSS
Cesar Galindo
Cinderella at the Skylight
“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:58 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
César Galindo Benefit For Skylight
Costumedesigners don’t always get enough credit. It’s easy enough to casually mentionhow nice a particular bit of costuming is in the course of writing a reviewwithout even bothering to mention the name of the person who developed it. Atthe en.. more
Jul 23, 2014 9:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!