Cesar Gamino
Cesar Gamino as Nervous Nice Guy?
I’d arrived at the Sunset Playhouse a bit early. The show wasn’t setto start for another half hour, so I nestled into the lobby and waitedwith an MGD Lite from the concessons stand. The wall between both entrances to the Sunset’sFurlan Auditori.. more
Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stage Actors On Film
I and a number of other people recently received an email from local actor Cesar Gamino. There wasn’t much in it. He’d mentioned recently completing work on the following short promo for the United Adworkers 208the local end of a marketing communi.. more
Dec 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jonas Brothers
Anybody with a phobia of loud, shrieking little girls should stay as far away as possible tonight from the Marcus Amphitheater, where the Jonas Brothers do a 7 p.m. show. This sibling trio began modestly as wholesome rockers until Disney picked t... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
DNR OKs We Energies’ Plans
Riverkeeper Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called it What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features