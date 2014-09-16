Cesaria Evora
Reel Rock Film Tour at Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom
The REEL ROCK Film Tour, now in itsninth year, comes to Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom to showcase the best climbing andadventures films of the year. Founded by Filmmakers Josh Lowell (Big UPProductions) and Peter Mortimer (Sender Films), REE.. more
Sep 16, 2014 9:07 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Lorca's Blood Wedding at UWM
Love is always very complicated. For the sake of a stage play, it's often simplified. The real beauty of Frederico Garcia Lorca's Blood Wedding is that it attempts to render romantic love in the kind of dizzying complexity it exists in beyond th.. more
Mar 6, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The African island nation of Cape Verde is little known except for its musical treasure, singer Cesaria Evora. Radio Mindelo is a collection of assured and memorable recordings from the early 1960s, made in a local studio when Evora was bar... more
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
If the tiny African island nation of CapeVerde is known for anything, it’s the warm Nha Sentimento ,CD Reviews more
Dec 3, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews