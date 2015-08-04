Chad Piechocki

RSS

Photo by Jenna Marti

Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more

Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM Dance

Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more

Jul 28, 2015 7:50 PM Classical Music

Does Main Street still exist in our technological world? Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski has been asking that question of young people and seniors. With more

Oct 8, 2014 2:21 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Flamenco Vivo/Carlota Santana will perform “The Soul of Flamenco” Saturday evening, Nov. 16, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. A shorter, family-oriented program, “Fiesta Flamenco,” will be more

Nov 12, 2013 6:51 PM A&E Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM A&E Feature

