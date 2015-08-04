Chad Piechocki
Review: Danceworks’ ‘Art to Art’
Art To Art, the interdisciplinary performance showcase of Milwaukee’s Danceworks Performance Company, presented seven premieres by artist teams but suffered several technical problems on opening night. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Preview: ‘Art to Art’
Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more
Jul 28, 2015 7:50 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Arena Dances
Does Main Street still exist in our technological world? Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski has been asking that question of young people and seniors. With more
Oct 8, 2014 2:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Flamenco Vivo/Carlota Santana Returns to South Milwaukee PAC
Flamenco Vivo/Carlota Santana will perform “The Soul of Flamenco” Saturday evening, Nov. 16, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. A shorter, family-oriented program, “Fiesta Flamenco,” will be more
Nov 12, 2013 6:51 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature