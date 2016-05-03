Chadwick Boseman
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: July 30
In order to retain its PG-13 rating, this biopic omits and/or glosses over parts of singer James Brown’s history. Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the film documents the singer’s impoverished childhood and subsequent rise to fame. Along ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
42
When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more
Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews