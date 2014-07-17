The Chalk Garden
Two Nights Only: A Staged Reading of ‘The Chalk Garden’
Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
A Farewell To The Boulevard Theatre Space
Whenit was announced that The Boulevard Theatre’s performance space was nolonger going to be The Boulevard Theatre, I was concerned that the lastperformance in the space had come and gone without anyone realizing that it wasthe last performanc.. more
Jul 17, 2014 12:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee